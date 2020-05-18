Leopard cubs rescued from sugarcane field

May 18, 2020

To be handed over to Mysuru Zoo if mother leopard does not take them back

Mysore/Mysuru: Forest Department personnel have rescued three leopard cubs from a sugarcane field belonging to one Honnappa at Kodanahalli village in the taluk on Sunday.

The villagers, who saw the leopard cubs yesterday afternoon, informed the Forest Department personnel, who rushed to the spot and rescued them.

Speaking to ‘SOM,’ Range Forest Officer (RFO) M.K. Devaraju said that the leopard cubs were aged between 8 and 10 days and have been left in the forest area nearby and added that they would keep a watch over the cubs for a day to observe if the mother leopard takes them back. If the mother leopard does not take them back, the cubs would be handed over to Mysuru Zoo, he said and added that a cage would be placed later to capture the leopard.

Forest Officer Shivaraj said that two leopard cubs were found at the field in Dadadahalli of Jayapura hobli last week which were rescued and left in the nearby forest area and the mother returned and took the cubs with her before dawn and added that three leopard cubs were found in the sugarcane field at Alagodu village in Srirangapatna taluk on May 12. The leopard cubs were left at the spot and the Forest staff had kept a watch over them and the mother leopard took them back to the forest in the wee hours of yesterday, he said.