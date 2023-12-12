‘Let Dr. Sri Shivarathri Rajendra Swamiji statue be unveiled in your presence’

December 12, 2023

Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji had written to royal family member Pramoda Devi Wadiyar on July 28, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji had written to Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, Member of Mysore royal family on July 28, 2022 expressing a wish that she will be present during the inauguration of the statue of late Suttur Seer Dr. Sri Shivarathri Rajendra Swamiji at Gun House Circle, situated near the South Gate of the Mysore Palace.

“I wish you will consent to be present at the inauguration of the late Seer’s statue. The issue you had proposed on Sept. 1, 2017 was conveyed to me by Palace Secretary M. Lakshminarayan at Suttur Srikshetra. I had discussed with him and had asked him to convey the details to you along with a letter,” the Suttur Seer mentioned in the letter sent on July 28, 2022.

Further, the letter states, “You are aware of the contributions of Dr. Sri Shivarathri Rajendra Swamiji in the field of education, religion, spiritual, social and cultural fields. When he attained ‘Lingaikya’ the Mysuru City Corporation, in 1988, named the Gun House Circle as ‘Dr. Sri Shivarathri

Rajendra Swamiji Circle’ and had even put a sign board indicating the same.”

“After some years, senior students of the institution, devotees and the public suggested that the statue of Dr. Sri Shivarathri Rajendra Swamiji must be ideally placed in the Circle and accordingly, a proposal was sent to the State Government and it was approved on Mar. 3, 2017. However, the works were temporarily stalled following the directives of the Court,” Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji stated.

He further said, “An application was filed in the Court to facilitate the installation of the statue and the Court had directed that the statue could be established if it does not obstruct smooth traffic flow. Maharaja Jayachamaraja Wadiyar and Dr. Sri Shivarathri Rajendra Swamiji shared a close relationship and you are aware of this. The statue of Dr. Rajendra Swamiji will further symbolise and make their special affinity permanent. I wish you will consent to be present during the unveiling of the statue of Dr. Sri Shivarathri Rajendra Swamiji,” the letter stated.

It may be recalled here that Pramoda Devi had objected to the installation of the statue of Dr. Sri Shivarathri Rajendra Swamiji at Gun House Circle.