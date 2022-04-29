Let’s take care of stray dogs in our locality

Sir,
This refers to the letter titled “Stray dog menace in Gokulam” (Star of Mysore dated Apr. 23). I am residing in Gokulam for the last 6 years and I don’t see any such problem with regard to street dogs.
Most of the street dogs are neutered by the City Corporation and many residents are taking care of the street dogs in their locality, which is a good thing to do as these strays take care of any unforeseen dangers. In fact one of the street dogs alerted us about the poisonous snake in our compound.
I would like to mention that dogs are not ferocious because of the pampering by the resident; it’s because of the amount of the garbage and stale food that is disposed by the careless residents which attracts other territory dogs which is actually causing problems.
Instead of pointing finger at innocent animals, if the residents are more sensible and responsible towards their neighbourhood all problems can be tackled.
The City Corporation is doing its best to collect garbage on daily basis; even after that I can see the locality is filled with garbage, sometimes expired medicine, glass pieces are also disposed of which pose life threat to animals like cows and dogs.
I would request all the residents to be kind towards animals in their locality. If they take care of at least one dog, it will take care of the entire locality in case of any danger.
– Suvarna Joshi, Gokulam, 24.4.2022
NO OFFENCE but you seem to be living in a different world. Stray dogs menace has reached serious proportion in Mysore and many Mysoreans would agree on this. In fact I have seen so many readers writing letters to Star of Mysore regarding this issue. I am shocked that you are believing MCC’s claims of neutering dogs! Sterilization of dogs is big sham by every city corporation in India.
Your two statements just don’t gel together – (1) “In fact one of the street dogs alerted us about the poisonous snake in our compound.” AND (2)”Instead of pointing finger at innocent animals, if the residents are more sensible and responsible”
You have problem with snake. Similarly some people have problem with dogs. I know a wild poisonous snake cannot be compared with a dog which is a domestic animal but in the end both are animals. You find dogs innocent but snakes dangerous. There are some people who would say snakes are also harmless unless we provoke them. The layout where you are residing was once home to snakes, squirrels, mongoose, birds and other species. We have robbed away their homes. So the less we talk about our care for animals and environment, the better it is.
I always say that those who have too much love for stray dogs should adopt and keep them in their homes rather than leaving them on streets, in hot sun and cold nights. They can provide the dogs nourishing food so that they don’t have to feed on left over food and rotting garbage.
