Lions Mysore West donates sewing machines

August 27, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Lions Club of Mysore West (LCMW) recently donated 21 sewing machines to women from the underprivileged section of society as part of its initiative towards women empowerment.

It included 19 electric and six manual sewing machines for those who didn’t have access to uninterrupted electric supply at home.

The Lion ladies of the Club worked at the grassroot level to identify and select the beneficiaries for this project which was funded from the personal funds of the Club members.

Most of the beneficiaries are single women and the only earning member of their families.

‘Women empowerment through financial independence is one of the aims of our Club. The beneficiaries would also be trained in tailoring and other necessary skills to help them supplement their family income,’ said Nagarajan Srinivasan, President, Lions Club of Mysore West.

‘I know stitching but didn’t own a sewing machine. I had to request well-meaning people to let me work on their machine for just a few hours. Now I have my own machine and can work from home for longer hours. I thank Lions Club for this kind gesture,’ said Sangeeta, a beneficiary.

Besides women empowerment, the LCMW has undertaken projects such as subsidised dialysis for poor renal failure patients, supporting girl child education, infrastructure support to Government High School in Hootagalli.

LCMW, which founded Mysore West Lions Sevaniketan School in Gokulam, has been managing this CBSE-affiliated School for the past 35 years.