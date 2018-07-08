Loan waiver: Farmers to protest in Bengaluru tomorrow
News

Loan waiver: Farmers to protest in Bengaluru tomorrow

Bengaluru: Upset with Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy (HDK) for not keeping his promise of a “full waiver,” farmers have now decided to stage a State-wide protest demanding waiver of all loans to the tune of a whopping Rs.1.20 lakh crore.

The first protest by farmers will be held in Bengaluru on July 9 (tomorrow) to press the  government to waive all existing farm loans, irrespective of the amount and size of land holdings.

“With this waiver, Kumaraswamy has only tried to pacify farmers, but who will reimburse the remaining Rs.86,000 crore loans? The State, as well as the Central Governments, has to waive these loans immediately, or else we will be pushed to take up massive protests,” warned Kodihalli Chandrashekhar, President, Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS).

“Farmers’ suicides are continuing till date because many of them are not getting the benefits of the waiver. We appeal to Kumaraswamy, B.S. Yeddyurappa and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to keep their politics aside and help farmers. Saving them from the vicious cycle of debt is their responsibility,” Chandrashekhar added.

July 8, 2018

RELATED POSTS

CM playing Favourites?
Neglect of Kodagu, Coastal districts in Budget flayed
State Budget: Robbing Peter to pay Paul!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending

ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching