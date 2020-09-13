Lobbying begins to select Corona Warriors for Dasara opening
September 13, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Selecting five Corona Warriors among hundreds of Doctors, Nurses, ASHA workers, Police and Pourakarmikas to inaugurate Dasara-2020 seems to have become a big headache for the District Administration, thanks to hectic lobbying.

According to reports, pressure is mounting on elected representatives to issue letter of recommendation to consider his or her name for the rare honour. Besides, lobbying has begun from various individuals and associations pushing their candidates.

Even press conferences are being held to lobby for candidates. This has, however, forced the District Administration to constitute a Committee to select five persons.

Understanding the predicament of the District Administration, District Minister S.T. Somashekar has asked heads of Departments to recommend the names which would be decided at the State-level. He made it clear that only one Corona Warrior will inaugurate this year’s Dasara and the rest four will be felicitated on that day.

