Lockdown from 6 am tomorrow until May 24

May 9, 2021

No area-to-area vehicle movement; only walking

Mysore/Mysuru: The first lot to leave Mysuru ahead of tomorrow’s lockdown that will begin at 6 am till 6 am on May 24 was migrant workers from Bihar. More than 300 of them, accompanied by families and mask-wearing toddlers, left for Danapur in Bihar in a one-way ‘Festival Special Train’ today noon.

The train was to leave at 11.15 am but was delayed and was scheduled to leave at 3 pm.

The migrant workers had come back to Mysuru just three months back and were settled in Hebbal Industrial Area working in various plywood industries, construction sector, garment and bag factories and even leather units. As soon as the lockdown was announced two days back, these migrants booked tickets online to their hometown.

The train is scheduled to travel via Bengaluru where it is expected to be jam-packed with no semblance of social distancing. Most of the migrants are relieved to be on their way home even if the journey entailed risks of a chock-a-block compartment at a time the country is grappling with a menacing second wave of COVID-19.

The Railway Protection Force managed the crowd and social distancing designs were drawn on the platforms for migrants to squat along with their baggage. Suitcases and rolled up mats were seen stacked up outside the City Railway Station.

Elsewhere in the city, as the countdown to what is being termed a more stringent 14-day lockdown in Karnataka began, people rushed to super markets to stock up on essentials. Many complained that they could not get essential items as the queue was long. By afternoon, the crowd had reduced at several shops. Huge crowds were witnessed in front of shopping complexes and essential stores and even markets. Physical distancing went for a toss in most of the liquor stores.

Preparing for the lockdown, the Police have said that all the guidelines would be strictly followed. More barricades will be set up and movement of private vehicles will not be allowed from one area to other in the name of purchasing supplies.

All public transport services will remain shut. Taxis, auto rickshaws, cab services are prohibited, except hired during emergency situations. Restaurants, hotels will be closed. However, they are permitted to operate with limited kitchens for taking home deliveries. Individuals are not allowed to use vehicles for delivery of parcels from one place to another. Only movement by walk is allowed, however, hotels and restaurants can use vehicles for delivering food parcels.

“We never disturb people moving around for health-related issues or medical emergencies. We are concerned about those on the road without valid reason,” City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta told Star of Mysore.

“All these days, we have allowed movement of many people who cited health concerns and furnished relevant documents. But there were cases of some carrying irrelevant medical records and roaming for personal work. In such instances, we will act sternly. People need to understand that Police are on the road for public welfare. Cops are getting infected largely due to their interactions with the public at checkpoints or during mask drives,” he added.

Vehicle seizure will continue and on an average over 200 vehicles are seized every day for needless movement. “Vehicles would be returned only after lockdown and FIRs will be registered against violators,” he added.

Vehicular movement will be strictly prohibited in a bid to stop people from getting on to the roads. While goods vehicles and home delivery service providers are exempted, the use of personal vehicles will be prohibited even to buy essentials or takeaways. The guidelines state that “no vehicles will be allowed to be used by persons for taking parcels/takeaway. Only movement by walk is allowed for this purpose.”

Dos and Don’ts From 6 am tomorrow to 6 am, May 24