Lok Sabha delimitation based on population will lead to imbalance

September 2, 2023

Experts debate at two-day conference on Delimitation: Inter-State asymmetry and its implications

Mysore/Mysuru: “Delimitation of Lok Sabha Constituencies based on population will lead to a decrease in the number of seats in South India, while the count will increase in Northern States. This imbalance will result in unfair treatment towards the Southern States, demanding a comprehensive re-evaluation of the delimitation criteria,” said Dr. Jayakumar, the Congress Lok Sabha MP representing Tiruvallur in Tamil Nadu.

He shared his views on the concluding day of the two-day National Conference titled ‘Delimitation: Inter-State asymmetry and its implications.’ This event was collaboratively organised by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Research and Extension Centre at the University of Mysore and the Indian Polit Forum, held at the Vishwajnani Auditorium in Manasagangothri.

Dr. Jayakumar emphasised that delimitation of Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha Constituencies must be carried out based on the population census conducted every ten years. He pointed out that despite requirement, the delimitation of LS Constituencies has been deferred for various reasons. However, he cautioned against delimiting constituencies solely based on population, as it could perpetuate bias between Northern and Southern States.

He noted that while the population of Southern States has remained relatively stable, the Northern States have witnessed a significant rise of 52 percent. While clarifying that his stance is a personal viewpoint and not representative of his party, the Tiruvallur MP underscored the need for a well-defined mechanism for constituency delimitation.

Sandeep Shastri, Academic Director of NITTE Education Trust and a Political Analyst, stressed that the delimitation process should ensure that the number of Lok Sabha seats in Southern States doesn’t diminish.

He expressed concern that collectively, States like Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Telangana could lose up to 26 Lok Sabha seats, while Northern States would experience an increase due to population growth. Shastri highlighted the importance of maintaining balance between Northern and Southern States for the nation’s benefit, warning about potential political consequences if population-based delimitation were to occur.

K. Jayaprakash Hegde, Chairman of the Karnataka Backward Classes Commission, addressed the process, stating that once the Delimitation Commission finalises its guidelines, it becomes difficult to challenge. He advocated for delimitation to be undertaken with the trust and consent of the people, and stressed that the Government should acknowledge the greater economic contribution of Southern States compared to Northern States.

Other attendees included Maj. Gen. (Retd.) S.G. Vombatkere from the Indian Polit Forum, retired professor Prof. Y. Rafiq Ahmed, Dr. S. Narendrakumar from Dr. Ambedkar Centre, faculty members Prof. J. Somashekar and Prof. R. Indira from Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Chair.