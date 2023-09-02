‘Mayor should wage legal battle against MCC Commissioner’

September 2, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Former Mayor B.L. Bhyrappa has advised incumbent Mayor of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Shivakumar to wage a legal battle against the Commissioner of MCC for cancelling the Council Meeting called on Aug. 31, 2023, infringing upon the rights solely vested with him (Mayor).

Bhyrappa addressed media persons at Pathrakartara Bhavan in city yesterday and said: “It is condemnable that the General Council Meeting was called off by the Commissioner. As per rules, it is only the Mayor who holds the prerogative to either postpone or cancel the meeting, which is also clearly mentioned in Karnataka Municipal Corporations (KMC) Act 1976. Despite this, Commissioner has abused his power and cancelled the meeting in violation of rules. He has also insulted Mayor’s chair by doing so, which shows his arrogance.”

Bhyrappa alleged that “By breaching the limits of his power, the Commissioner has curtailed the ambit of power of even Mayor and Corporators, which is really unbearable. Moreover, without the notice of Mayor, the Officers including Commissioner have gone out of jurisdiction, which doesn’t augur well.”

In the absence of Commissioner, the Council Secretary can conduct the Council Meeting. But all cadre of Officers had been to Bengaluru. It is also incorrect on the part of the Minister to summon Officers to Bengaluru, when Council Meeting is convened. Be it any Government, it is a clear violation of law. Mayor should write to the Government against the Council Secretary and the Commissioner and also wage a legal battle, demanded former Mayor Bhyrappa.

The tenure of incumbent Mayor ends on Sept. 5. Hence, the sitting Mayor had announced that the discussion over the proposal of Greater Mysuru and several other key matters were on the agenda of the Council Meeting, that was called off that day. However, the decision over Greater Mysuru cannot be made in a hasty manner, as a detailed study should be conducted followed by deliberations and discussions, which still need time, said former Mayor Bhyrappa.