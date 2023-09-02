Dasara fest: Govt. appealed to form Consultative Committee of Experts

September 2, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The city-based Inidani Mannamakkala Honnapadagala Balaga has appealed the Government to constitute a ‘Consultative Committee of Experts’ to hold Dasara celebrations in a more purposeful and organised manner.

Addressing a press meet here recently, Balaga Hon. President Dr. K. Rameshwarappa stressed on the need for forming a consultative committee of experienced persons and experts in order to celebrate Dasara festival in keeping with its rich tradition, glory and practices.

Maintaining that some confusion has been surfacing during Dasara every year, Rameshwarappa said this has impeded the grand celebration of Dasara. In this backdrop it is necessary to constitute a panel of Dasara experts for giving timely inputs and information to the Government for a better organisation of Dasara.

Observing that the panel should comprise experts in the field of Hotel Industry, Media representatives, Industrialists and businessmen, Travels Association, Cab Drivers Association, Railway officials, Artists, Artisans etc., he said that Dasara activities should be guided by the suggestions of the Committee. Then only Dasara can be celebrated in all originality, he opined. The Government should also form a Dasara Authority, he added.

Mysuru Hotel Owners Association President C. Narayanagowda, who also spoke, said that more number of people are expected to take part in Dasara due to ‘Shakti’ scheme that allows free travel for women in buses. As such the Mysuru District Administration should take measures for providing accommodation in educational Institutions and Kalyana Mantaps for those coming from far away places, he said adding that Dasara should be held in all its grandeur.

C.M. Narasimhamurthy, Srinivas, Raghunath, Pandit Ganesh Bhat and others were present at the press meet.