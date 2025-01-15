Lokayukta probe into CM’s MUDA sites case: HC orders Lokayukta to submit report by Jan. 27

January 15, 2025

Investigation to be overseen by Inspector General of Police, Lokayukta: High Court

Mysuru/Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court’s Dharwad Bench, headed by Justice M. Nagaprasanna, has directed the Mysuru Lokayukta Police to submit its investigation report against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment case by Jan. 27.

The Court has also ordered the Lokayukta Police to produce all existing records and files related to the case by Jan. 16 (tomorrow). The High Court is set to hear the case on Jan. 27.

The case involves a Lokayukta investigation initiated after the Governor approved an inquiry into the allotment of 14 MUDA sites to Siddaramaiah’s wife, B.M. Parvathi, in Vijayanagar 3rd and 4th Stages. These sites were allotted under a 50:50 ratio in exchange for her 3.16-acre land in Survey Number 464 in Kesare.

The directive was issued by the High Court this morning during a hearing on a petition filed by Mysuru-based social activist Snehamayi Krishna, who has sought a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the matter. The petition was submitted on Sept. 27.

Three months ago, the People’s Representatives Court directed Mysuru Lokayukta SP T.J. Udesh to file an FIR and investigate the alleged MUDA irregularities involving Siddaramaiah.

On Dec. 19, Justice Nagaprasanna deferred the filing of the Lokayukta’s report against CM Siddaramaiah and his family, including his wife and brother-in-law, in the MUDA case. He instructed the Lokayukta Police to submit their investigation report by Jan. 28, 2025.

This morning, Justice Nagaprasanna lifted the interim stay and directed the Lokayukta Police to resume their investigation into the MUDA site allotment case. He further ordered that the probe be monitored by the Lokayukta Police’s Inspector General and instructed the Lokayukta to submit its report to the Court by Jan. 27, 2025.

The Judge also directed the Lokayukta to present all existing records and files related to the case to the High Court by Jan. 16.

“You (Lokayukta) must resume your investigation and submit a final report on whatever you have accomplished so far at the next hearing. By tomorrow (Jan. 16), you are required to submit all collected records from Dec. 19, 2024, to date,” Justice Nagaprasanna stated.

The Court additionally instructed all parties involved to file their objections before the next hearing. Senior Advocate Maninder Singh, representing petitioner Snehamayi Krishna, expressed concerns over the Lokayukta’s ability to conduct an impartial investigation, citing its status as a State Government entity in a case involving the Chief Minister.

Singh further alleged that after the Lokayukta began its probe under the High Court’s directions, a Committee of three IAS officers conducted a surprise inspection and “seized” records from the Lokayukta.

Singh said, “R10 (wife of CM) has expressed to surrender the sites. If any common citizen is to get land it is difficult. A surrender is offered on the same day and the entire State machinery got together and an order on the same day is passed, accepting it. Kindly see the records have been taken away.”

However, the High Court clarified that the Committee’s inspection pertained to the general functioning of MUDA and was unrelated to the specific case of alleged illegal land allotments to Siddaramaiah’s wife.

Senior Advocates Dr. Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Prof. Ravivarma Kumar, representing the Chief Minister, countered Singh’s arguments, terming them irrelevant. They argued that the Committee’s visit to the MUDA office occurred before the Special Court for People’s Representatives in Bengaluru directed the Lokayukta to investigate the case.

To this the Court orally said that it shall peruse the papers and then decide the issue, listing the matter for further hearing on Jan. 27.