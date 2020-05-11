Low-cost innovations that can save lives during a pandemic

May 11, 2020

JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research comes up with ICU on wheels, low-cost ventilator, multi-mode air sanitiser

Mysore/Mysuru: While the Coronavirus pandemic has triggered a lot of innovations globally including technological developments, discovery of new drugs and vaccines, development of rapid testing diagnostics, innovations in medical practices, mathematical modelling and predictive sciences, here in Mysuru, an ICU on wheels and a low-cost ventilator have been developed.

The innovations have sprung up from JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research (JSS AHER) that was recently ranked 20th in the world and 1st in India by Times Higher Education (THE) in their impact rankings.

Idea Unlimited Mysuru, a city-based biomedical devices making company, along with JSS AHER jointly developed mobile ICU and other biomedical devices to combat COVID-19 and other pandemics. These devices were readied in just 12 days during the lockdown and were unveiled at Suttur Mutt last Friday.

The devices earned huge public appreciation and also drew the attention of Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar, Mysuru District Minister S.T. Somashekar and Urban development Minister B.A. Basavaraj. The equipment was demonstrated to the VVIPs in the presence of Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji, MP Pratap Simha and MLAs S.A. Ramdas, L. Nagendra, G.T. Devegowda, B. Harshavardhan and C.S. Niranjan Kumar.

These technologies or products will indigenously support and make available low-cost interventions and applications and be valuable to humanity. According to Nagendra Setti of Idea Unlimited Mysuru and Dr. Srinivasamurthy who developed the Mobile ICU, the innovation helps to provide timely care to the patients in emergency situations.

ICU on wheels

Isolation ICU on wheels is an application that will enable mobilising of the isolation and ICU facility to remotest site of disaster and support the golden hour of treatment in any given situation, be it a pandemic or a disaster. With increased hospitalisation costs, isolation and intensive care may become available at homes with this new advancement. The approximate cost of this set up at the present development stage is about Rs. 4 lakh and will get reduced in large scale manufacture.

Low-cost ventilator

This low-cost ventilator is portable, has a disposable ambu-bag, adjustable respiratory rate, adjustable tidal volume and provides Positive End Expiratory Pressure (PEEP) which is not found in other low-cost ventilators. The cost of the ventilator is presently Rs. 30,000 and can be further brought down.

Denti Safe

Denti Safe is an application that will ensure the practice of dentistry safe for both patients and dentists. The Denti Safe application is scientifically developed mobile device that can sterilise dental chairs and treatment areas in less than 20 minutes using a non-chemical intervention and relies on the specific wave length of UV light that ensures safety.

The application is movable and can be used in multiple locations in a large dental hospital and will ensure the safety of the patient and the dentist. The approximate cost of the device is Rs. 30,000 and can be reduced in the large-scale manufacture.

Multi-mode air sanitiser

This multi-mode air sanitiser has a three-step sanitisation process, UV treatment at a specific wave length to kill the virus, Ionisation that kills all microbes including virus and lastly a HEPA (High Efficiency Particulate Air) filter that reduces the particulate matter in the air. The cost of this air sanitiser is Rs. 4,500 and can come down drastically if bulk produced.

Hand-held UV surface sanitiser

This lithium-ion battery-operated device is a handy surface sanitiser that can be charged by a mobile charger and uses UV radiation for sanitising small surfaces that are frequently used by others for example lift buttons, key boards, operating instruments etc. This personalised sanitiser can be carried by individuals in their pockets with ease. This will give the comfort of personal safety to individuals while using public places. The cost of the surface sanitiser is Rs. 1,250 and can be reduced further on bulk production. These technologies that support the patient and healthcare provider safety and well-being will be valuable even beyond the pandemic and in peaceful times.

The research team of Director-Research Dr. S. Balasubramanian, Professor of Paediatrics Dr. Srinivasamurthy, Professor of Paediatric Dentistry Dr. B. Nandlal, Dean & Faculty of Medicine Dr. H. Basavannagowdappa, Dean & Faculty of Dentistry Dr. S. Ravindra, and Registrar Dr. B. Majunatha have contributed immensely for the projects.