107 Mysuru journalists test negative for COVID-19

May 11, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: All 107 city journalists, whose swab samples were collected on May 8, was tested and the lab reports have confirmed that the samples were negative.

Presspersons including reporters, photographers and videographers of both print and electronic media have been working continuously during the lockdown. As a few journalists from Bengaluru and other places, who had travelled to various places for news coverage had tested positive for COVID-19, the State Government had conducted screening of working journalists and their swab samples were collected for testing.

As Mysuru district was classified as Red Zone, there was anxiety that Mysuru journalists had contracted the virus and hence swab samples of 107 journalists were collected and was sent to the lab for testing.

Health Officer Dr. Ravi said that the lab reports of all 107 journalists was received on Sunday and clarified that all have been tested negative for COVID-19.