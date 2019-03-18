LS poll notification tomorrow

Mysuru: The formal process of filing nominations for Lok Sabha (LS) elections for Mysuru-Kodagu seat will begin tomorrow with the District Administration issuing the notification. The polls will be held on Apr. 18.

This morning, a team of revenue and Police officials led by Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar who is also District Election Officer and Returning Officer, DCP (Law and Order) M. Muthuraj and Traffic ACP G.N. Mohan conducted an inspection around DC Office.

DC Sankar told Star of Mysore that it will receive nominations from Mar.19 till Mar. 26 from 11 am to 3 pm at Court Hall at DC Office. The last date for filing of nominations is Mar. 26 by 3 pm. Scrutiny will be taken up on Mar. 27 and Mar. 28 and the last date for withdrawal of nominations is Mar. 29. The District Election Officer will issue prohibitory orders around 100 meters of DCs Office immediately after the notification is issued. Movement of people in groups is prevented during the filing of nomination papers. Only the candidate along with four persons can enter the Court Hall. They should bring only three vehicles and must park vehicles 100 meters away from the DC Office.

The DC said that instructions have already been given to representatives of political parties regarding the guidelines to be followed while filing nominations. There are 18,57,713 voters including 9,30,037 female voters and 9,27,676 male voters in Mysuru-Kodagu constituency.

According to ECI norms, candidates must file four sets of nomination papers. They must also submit an affidavit containing information of candidate’s particulars relating to criminal antecedents, details of PAN and status of filing of Income Tax return of self, spouse and dependents, details of the assets, liabilities, spouse and all dependents to government and public financial institutions.

Details of profession or occupation of candidate and spouse, highest educational qualification, contact details, social media accounts, etc must also be submitted. Poll expenditure should not exceed Rs. 70 lakh.