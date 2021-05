May 26, 2021

M.B. Vishwanath (80), a pro Kannada activist and a resident of Gokulam 2nd Stage, passed away this morning in city. He was the member of Kannada Development Authority and Kannada Jagruthi Samithi, Darmadarshi of Kannada Vikasa Shaikshanika, Samajika Samsthe and was the former Superintendent of MDCC Bank.

He leaves behind daughter Lakshmi, a lecturer and a host of relatives and friends.

Last rites were performed at Chirashanthidhama in Gokulam this afternoon.