M.G. Road Market vegetable vendors stage protest in front of MCC

September 7, 2021

Demand protection of Government land, eviction of unauthorised vendors

Mysore/Mysuru: About 300 M.G. Road Vegetable Market vendors, under the banner of Dalit Sangarsha Samithi (DSS), District Unit, staged a protest in front of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) on Sayyaji Rao Road this morning demanding protection of Government land and to evict unauthorised vendors, who are conducting business on M.G. Road footpath.

The protestors alleged that MCC officials had issued khata to a person, for 145 acre and 13 gunta land in Doddakere Survey No. 1 which is a Government land and urged the authorities concerned to take action against the erring officials and protect the land from land-sharks.

The protestors also alleged that a few middlemen had brought their vendors and were helping them to conduct business on M.G. Road footpath, which was causing a lot of problems to them. This was also causing traffic jams on the busy road especially during busy morning hours when people are hurrying to go to work. They demanded eviction of unauthorised vendors from the footpath and help them to conduct business inside the Market legally.

MCC Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) N.M. Shashikumar, who came to the spot, spoke with the protestors and assured them of looking into the issue. The protestors, who submitted a memorandum to Shashikumar warned of staging rasta-roko on M.G. Road, if their problems were not set right at the earliest.

DSS District Unit Con-venors Bettaiah Kote and Shambulingaswamy, vendors Nagaraju, Afsar Ahmed, Mallesh and others took part in the protest.