M.G. Road traffic chaos continues

June 1, 2024

DC Dr. K.V. Rajendra to hold meeting of stakeholders, MLAs, Officers & Police after June 4

Mysore/Mysuru: On one hand, the officers take pain to ensure smooth traffic flow, but on the other hand, the farmers, middlemen and vegetable vendors blatantly flout all the norms, holding busy traffic to ransom.

This is the sorry state of affairs on a stretch of M.G. Road near the vegetable market, where one can witness the hustle-bustle throughout the day, with the farmers bringing their produces in goods vehicles and the buyers, especially the middlemen, wholesale merchants, retailers and the common people, thronging the market.

The haphazard parking of vehicles and the make-shift vendors, occupying either side of the road to sell their produces from vegetables to fruits, leaves and other farm produces, make it a risky ride for the vehicle users to navigate through the busy stretch. The pedestrians shall be risking their lives, with the vehicle riders, manoeuvring according to their whims and fancies, taking U-turn, with even the road median reduced to the level of the road, due to lack of regular maintenance.

This very road connects Vani Vilas Road from Agrahara Circle and winds towards Mall of Mysore junction. JSS Hospital is also located on the same stretch and imagine the volume of traffic, with commercial establishments dotting the part of the road.

A few days ago, officials led by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. K.V. Rajendra, accompanied by City Police Commissioner B. Ramesh, had inspected the M.G. Road vegetable market junction after the road underbridge, the epicentre of the traffic snarl. They had also advised the vendors at the market to abide by the traffic rules. But now, it is back to square one, with unruly vendors, flouting all the norms.

Deputy Commissioner Dr. Rajendra said: “It has come to my notice that there are several civil disputes related to M.G. Road market. Hence, soon after the Lok Sabha election results (June 4), a meeting of stakeholders of the market along with local MLAs, leaders, Chairman of Karnataka Exhibition Authority (KEA), Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) and Police Officers, will be convened to arrive on a suitable decision.”

“We will ponder over allotting a suitable place either at KEA grounds or any private land, for the farmers and vendors to carry out their business. Besides, it has also come to notice that, the traffic related norms are being violated and instructions will be given to install barricades on the divider and prohibit haphazard parking of vehicles,” he said.