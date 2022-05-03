Mahamastakabhisheka to Bahubali at Kanakagiri

May 3, 2022

Chamarajanagar: Mahamastakabhisheka to Sri Bahubali was held at Kanakagiri near Maleyur in the taluk in the presence of thousands of devotees on Sunday.

This is the second Mahamastakabhisheka for the 18 feet statue of Bahubali, after the first event was held in 2017 in a grand manner.

Kalashabhisheka was performed for the statue, followed by abhishekas with water, tender coconut water, milk, Ikshurasa, Sarva Aushada, Kalkachoorna, Haladi, Chatushkona Kalasa and Sandalwood.

Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji inaugurated the Mahamastakabhisheka. Jain Seers Sri Amoghakeerti Munimaharaj, Sri Amarakeerti Munimaharaj, Sri Bhuvanakeerti Bhattaraka Swamiji of Kanakagiri, Sri Devendrakeerti Bhattaraka Swamij of Hombuja Kshetra, former MP R. Dhruvanarayan and others were present on the occasion.