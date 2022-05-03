Mahamastakabhisheka to Bahubali at Kanakagiri
News

Mahamastakabhisheka to Bahubali at Kanakagiri

May 3, 2022

Chamarajanagar: Mahamastakabhisheka to Sri Bahubali was held at Kanakagiri near Maleyur in the taluk in the presence of thousands of devotees on Sunday.

This is the second Mahamastakabhisheka for the 18 feet statue of Bahubali, after the first event was held in 2017 in a grand manner.

Kalashabhisheka was performed for the statue, followed by abhishekas with water, tender coconut water, milk, Ikshurasa, Sarva Aushada, Kalkachoorna, Haladi, Chatushkona Kalasa and Sandalwood. 

Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji inaugurated the Mahamastakabhisheka. Jain Seers Sri Amoghakeerti Munimaharaj, Sri Amarakeerti Munimaharaj, Sri Bhuvanakeerti Bhattaraka Swamiji of Kanakagiri, Sri Devendrakeerti Bhattaraka Swamij of Hombuja Kshetra, former MP R. Dhruvanarayan and others were present on the occasion.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching