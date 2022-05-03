Former LS Speaker Meira Kumar unveils her father Dr. Jagjivan Ram’s statue at T. Narasipur

May 3, 2022

‘I experience a sense of freshness whenever I come to Karnataka’

T. Narasipur: Former Lok Sabha (LS) Speaker and senior Congress leader Meira Kumar said that she experiences a sense of freshness whenever she happens to visit Karnataka.

She was speaking after unveiling the statue of former Deputy Prime Minister Dr. Babu Jagjivan Ram at a programme organised under the aegis of Dr. Babu Jagjivan Ram Youth Association at Byrapura near the entrance of T. Narasipur town on Saturday (Apr. 30).

Opposition Leader and former Chief Minister Siddharamaiah joined Meira Kumar in unveiling the statue, which has been installed at a cost of Rs.12 lakh.

Lauding the Youth Association for installing the statue, Meira Kumar, who is the daughter of late Dr. Jagjivan Ram, said that the country is moving forward because of the hard work of the downtrodden sections of society and not because of Delhi rulers.

Stating that she has noticed the aspirations and dreams of the youths here, she said that Babuji was a silent revolutionary who wanted to see the dreams of youths become a reality.

Noting that Babuji always advocated values, she said that her father relentlessly fought for bringing about equality in society.

Asking the youths to draw inspiration from Babuji, Meira Kumar said she was returning to Delhi after seeing an inspired youth force which seems always motivated to fight against injustice and inequality in society.

Former Ministers Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, H. Anjaneya, R.B. Thimmapur and Kote M. Shivanna, former Union Minister K.H. Muniyappa, Rajya Sabha MP Dr. L. Hanumanthaiah, KPCC Working President R. Dhruvanarayan, Babu Jagjivan Ram’s grandson and AICC Spokesperson Ansul Kumar Avijit, MLC Dr. D. Thimmaiah, former MLC C. Ramesh, former T. Narasipur TP Vice-President B. Maraiah, who funded the statue, MLA Dr. Yathindra Siddharamaiah, leaders Sunil Bose, Dr. B.J. Vijaykumar, S. Madan Raj, Prema, Vajregowda, Diwakar, Arjun and others were present.

Calls on MLC Dr. D. Thimmaiah

Meira Kumar arrived in Mysuru on Friday night on a three-day visit and stayed at Lalitha Mahal Palace Hotel.

Yesterday morning, Meira Kumar, along with MLA and former Minister Priyank Kharge called on Congress MLC Dr. D. Thimmaiah at his residence in Mysuru and consoled the family members over the demise of the MLC’s wife Meerabai, who passed away recently.

Later she had breakfast with the MLC and his family members, following which she returned to New Delhi.

MLC’s son Arun, daughter-in-law Kalpashri, daughter Sahana, son-in-law Pavitra and other family members were present.