Mahisha Dasara, Chamundi Betta Chalo: City Police Chief denies permission

October 11, 2023

Mahisha Dasara Committee’s Purushotham warns of going ahead with the celebrations on Oct. 13 as planned

City BJP Chief and MLA T.S. Srivatsa asks party workers to be ready to stop ‘Mahisha Dasara’

Mysore/Mysuru: Citing the possibilities of threat to peace and law and order situation, City Police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth has denied permission to the organisers to conduct both Mahisha Dasara and Chamundi Betta Chalo programmes in the city on Oct. 13.

According to a press release from the City Police Commissioner’s Office, it is stated that “Mahisha Dasara Celebration Committee, Gandhinagar, Mysuru, had planned to offer floral tributes to the statue of Mahishasura (at Chamundi Hill) on Oct. 13 at 9.30 am. They had later planned to take out a rally from welcome arch of the hill near Tavarekatte to the statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar at Town Hall premises, after passing via Zoo road. After paying tribute to Ambedkar they wanted to organise a stage programme at the same premises, with the President of Mahisha Dasara Celebration Committee R. Purushotham seeking permission in this regard.”

Opposing Mahisha Dasara, BJP Mysuru City Unit had planned Chamundi Betta Chalo on Oct. 13 at 8 am. They had planned to flag off the Chalo to reach the hill through steps from the foothill and also through vehicles by road to the hill where a programme had been organised.

President of City BJP T.S. Srivatsa, also the Krishnaraja MLA, had sought permission to organise the programme, the City Police Chief added in the press release.

On the other hand, the organisers of both Mahisha Dasara and Chamundi Betta Chalo have also announced their plans in defiance of Police Commissioner’s refusal.

Dalit leaders seek action against MP Simha

Dalita Pragathipara Sanghatanegala Okkuta has submitted a memorandum to City Police Chief Ramesh Banoth to book a case and initiate action against MP Simha for issuing provocative statements inviting conflict, over Mahisha Dasara.

Dalita Sangharsha Samiti Sub-Division Convener Puttamadaiah, Organisation Convener K. Shivakumar and Convener P. Raju were present.

MP Pratap Simha warns of protest at Dasara inauguration venue if ‘Mahisha Dasara’ is allowed

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha, who had announced to take out ‘Chamundi Betta Chalo,’ has warned of staging a protest at the venue of inauguration of Dasara festival (Oct. 15) at Chamundi Hill, if the organisers of Mahisha Dasara go ahead with their plans on Oct. 13 hoodwinking the men in khaki.

“As decided, the Police should ensure that Mahisha Dasara won’t happen. If they stick to their words, I will congratulate the Police Department and the State Government on the same evening,” said MP Simha.

BJP MLA for being vigilant

BJP MLA T.S. Srivatsa, who welcomed the decision of the City Police Commissioner B. Ramesh, however, gave a call to party workers and others concerned to be ready to stop Mahisha Dasara at the last minute if permission is granted.

Addressing the meeting of prominent workers at City BJP office last evening, regarding its call for ‘Chamundi Betta Chalo’ opposing Mahisha Dasara, Srivatsa said: “Our intention was to thwart any attempt to worship the statue of Mahishasura in the name of Mahisha Dasara celebration. As the permission is denied, we will also keep our plans on hold for now. However, we should be vigilant till Oct. 13 (the day of Mahisha Dasara celebration to which permission is already denied).”

Mahisha Dasara Committee

In a hurriedly convened press conference at Vishwamaitri Buddha Vihara here last evening, former Mayor Purushotham of Mahisha Dasara Committee said: “We will go ahead with our plans to celebrate Mahisha Dasara and will chalk out the allied plans by Oct. 11. Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha is not aware of the history related to Mahishasura. We have not acted in any manner that amounts to insulting either Mysuru Dasara or Goddess Chamundeshwari. We had requested the Police Commissioner for permission to organise the event peacefully. However, denying permission in the name of law and order problem is akin to insulting the citizens of Mysuru.”

Historian Prof. P.V. Nanjaraja Urs, rationalist Prof. K.S. Bhagawan and writer Siddaswamy were present at the press meet.