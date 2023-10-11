Kodagu receives 26.09 mm rainfall in last 24 hours

October 11, 2023

Moderate to heavy rainfall expected till Oct. 18, says weather forecast

Madikeri: Though there is very less rainfall in the district this time, Kodagu district is receiving rains now and 26.09 mm rainfall has been recorded in the district in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has predicted moderate to heavy scattered rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightning at various places in the district till Oct. 18.

On Tuesday night, it was reported that about one inch rainfall was recorded in Madikeri and surrounding villages. Good rainfall has taken place in Makkanduru, Gaalibeedu, Kaaluru, Hattihole and Kadagadaalu limits and the farmers who had sowed paddy have expressed their happiness. The district is covered with rain clouds and rains are expected today also.

Following heavy rains at Suntikoppa yesterday evening, rain water has flooded Janatha Colony in the town. The rain water, which flowed from Athur Estate and Parvathi Layout through markets to Janatha Colony, has flooded houses and shops resulting in the formation of slush.

Motorists, autorickshaws, students and public found it difficult to move on the roads with rain water flowing on the roads. Also, rain water entered the houses in low-lying areas such as Guddappa Rai Layout, Janatha Colony and Pump House Layout causing a lot of inconvenience to the residents.

As there are no storm water drains constructed in prominent places including Market Road and National Highways, rain water flowed on the road and entered the houses in low-lying areas. Public accused the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Gram Panchayat for not constructing storm water drains scientifically, which has resulted in the rain water flowing into houses and causing miseries.

Details of rainfall from January

From January till date, Kodagu district has received a total of 2089.14 mm rainfall. Last year, the district had received 3211.28 mm rainfall in the same period.

In Madikeri taluk, an average of 27.05 mm rainfall was recorded in the last 24 hours compared to 0.75 mm rainfall in the same period last year. From January till date, the taluk has received 3069.83 mm rainfall. Last year, 4671.69 mm rainfall was recorded in the same period.

Virajpet taluk has received an average rainfall of 39.20 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours compared to 0.53 mm rainfall in the same period last year. From January till date, the taluk has received 1641.91 mm rainfall. Last year, 2480-18 mm rainfall was recorded in the same period.

In Somwarpet taluk, an average of 12.03 mm rainfall was recorded in the last 24 hours. Last year, 3.23 mm rainfall was recorded in the same period. From January till date, 1555.69 mm rainfall has been recorded compared to 2480.18 mm rainfall in the same period last year.

Hobli-wise rainfall in the district

Madikeri Kasaba: 24.80 mm; Napoklu: 34.20 mm; Sampaje: 39 mm; Bhagamandala: 10.20 mm; Virajpet Kasaba: 48.60 mm; Hudikeri: 13.50 mm; Srimangala: 18.20 mm; Ponnampet: 40 mm; Ammathi: 75 mm; Balele: 39.87 mm; Somwarpet Kasaba: 7.60 mm; Shanivarasanthe: 10 mm; Shanthalli: 6.80 mm; Kodlipete: 3 mm; Kushalnagar: 8.80 mm and Suntikoppa: 36 mm.