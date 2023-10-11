State Govt. bans bursting of crackers during rallies, marriages, functions

October 11, 2023

Only green crackers allowed for Deepavali

Bengaluru: Learning lessons from the Attibele cracker fire mishap near Bengaluru last Saturday in which 14 people were burnt alive and several others sustained burn injuries, the State Government has banned bursting of chemical- based crackers during political rallies, marriages and such other functions.

Speaking to presspersons after holding a high-level meeting at his home office ‘Krishna’ in the State capital yesterday on the measures to be taken in the wake of Attibele tragedy, Chief Minister Siddharamaiah, quoting a Supreme Court order, said that only green crackers will be allowed during Deepavali and other festivals or occasions.

Issuing a warning that the cracker license will be suspended if traders resort to illegal sale of crackers, the CM said he has directed all the concerned authorities to strictly follow the Explosives Act while issuing licenses or No Objection Certificates (NoCs).

Pointing out that from here on, license for fire cracker godowns and stalls will be issued only for a year (earlier it was five years), Siddharamaiah said that accordingly, the license holders will have to renew their license every year.

The CM further said that the officials have been given strict instructions for inspecting all cracker godowns, sale spots, stalls etc. and to check for safety measures. The officials must take action against cracker stalls which do not comply with the rules and conditions that have been laid out while issuing license.

Stressing on the need for the people to use only green crackers in the wake of recurring cracker mishaps, Siddharamaiah also asked the officials to ensure that such mishaps do not recur again anywhere in the State.

What are green crackers

The CSIR-National Environ-mental Engineering Research Institute (CSIR- NEERI) has defined green crackers as fire crackers made with a reduced shell size, without ash and/or with additives such as dust suppressants to reduce emissions with specific reference to particulate matter. These crackers come without Barium compounds through which crackers get the green colour.