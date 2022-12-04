Make Ashokapuram Railway Station commuter-friendly

December 4, 2022

Sir,

It is very heartening to know that the South Western Railway (SWR), Mysuru Division, has undertaken many developmental works at Ashokapuram Railway Station.

This Station has been placed on the backyards of the famous Railway Workshop and is being used to park the trains which come for repair, overhauling reconstruction as well as dismantling. As a result, Railway commuters are not getting easy approach roads. This Station is very important because this is the gateway for thousands of construction and other workers, students, office-goers and general public from rural areas of southern district of Mysuru.

The eastern side of the Station is linked to Manandavadi Road only after passing through half-a-kilometre. Getting a local conveyance from the Station is very difficult. No city bus facility is available on Manandavadi Road, since all the city buses are passing through Visweshwaranagar route and other buses will not stop at the junction point of Manandavadi Road.

On the other hand, on the western side, where it seems new Platforms are being constructed, there is the Railway parallel Pampapathi Road, which connects south western Mysuru areas like Jayanagar, Kuvempunagar, Ramakrishnanagar, Srirampura, BEML Nagar etc.

I request the Railway authorities to create new exit point, on this Pampapathi Railway parallel road for easy movement of passengers. Rail authorities may also arrange to stop the passenger trains on these newly constructed Platforms. This gives scope for new logistics to come up on western side of the Station without much difficulties.

Autos and city buses can easily be plied towards other extensions. A hassle-free approach to local conveyance can be possible with this modification. Even scooter parking can be looked into in this area. A considered view to make Ashokapuram Railway Station a commuter-friendly must be taken. The Station should not be earmarked as only parking yard to ease the traffic at Mysuru Station, besides parking coaches which arrive for repair/ reconstruction purposes.

Since our MP Pratap Simha is putting his heart and soul in development of Railways around Mysuru, it would be much appreciated if the ultimate benefits reach daily commuters from rural and semi-urban centres and hassle-free approach.

– K.P. Pradyumna, Srirampura, 11.11.2022

