Man allegedly rapes minor sister; makes her pregnant
News

November 29, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: A man allegedly raping his own sister and making her pregnant has taken place at Giridarshini Layout in city.

As the 17-year-old girl was orphaned, she was staying with her brothers and was pursuing her diploma course. She was allegedly raped by her brother and had become pregnant but was unaware of the pregnancy. As she began to suffer from stomach ache, she had gone to K.R. Hospital to avail treatment and it was there she came to know that she  was pregnant.

As the girl was minor, lady doctors counselled her and when the doctors cleverly asked her about the person responsible for her condition, the girl revealed about it and the doctors after coming to know that her own brother had raped her and made her pregnant, sent a memo to Alanahalli Police Station.

The Police, based on the memo, arrested the girl’s brother and have registered a case under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The accused was produced before a Court, which remanded him to judicial custody.

The girl’s father left the family a few years ago and the girl was with her mother, two elder sisters and two elder brothers in the house at Giridarshini Layout. Her mother died a couple of years back.

After her sisters got married and left for their husbands’ place, the girl was left under the custody of her two elder brothers and was pursuing her diploma course.

It is learnt that one of her brothers, who is a drunkard, was repeatedly raping her.

Helpless and unable to disclose her ordeal with anyone, the girl had remained silent.

