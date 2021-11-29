Staging of play marks Constitution Day

November 29, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: As part of Constitution Day celebrations, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Research and Extension Centre, Mysore University, in association with Rangayana, had organised the staging of play ‘Suthradara’ at Senate Bhavan recently.

‘Sutradhara,’ a one-and-a-half-hour play written by S. Ramnath and directed by Mahesh Kalatti, was staged by 15-member Rangayana artistes troupe.

Rangayana had selected artistes from Bidar to Chamarajanagar, to present the play which spoke about the ideologies of B.R. Ambedkar.

This play successfully communicated the ideas of equality, brotherhood, economic and educational rights to the public.

Subhash, who played the role of Dr. Ambedkar, caught the attention of all. As the Senate Bhavan was packed with audience, the organisers had to keep extra chairs.

UoM Vice-Chancellor Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar launched the play by reading the preamble and administering oath to the audience. UoM Registrar Prof. R. Shivappa, Rangayana Mysuru Joint Director V.N. Mallikarjunaswamy, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Research and Extension Centre Director Dr. S. Narendrakumar, Prof. J. Somashekar and Bouddha Bikku Kalyana Banteji were present on the occasion.