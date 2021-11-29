Shiva Rajkumar couple visits ‘Shaktidhama’

November 29, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Actor Shiva Rajkumar and his wife Geeta Shiva Rajkumar visited Shaktidhama first time after the death of Puneeth Rajkumar and enquired about the children.

Shaktidhama, a women rehabilitation and development centre located near JSS College on Mysuru-Ooty Road, is supported by Rajkumar family.

Shiva Rajkumar’s visit brought delight to all the children and organisation members who were in deep grief over the death of their favourite Power Star.

A special meeting was chaired by Trust Chairperson Geeta Shiva Rajkumar and discussed about the activities conducted for welfare of women and girl children with respect to child care and education.

Trust Vice-President and retired IPS Officer Kempaiah, Managing Trustee Jayadev, Treasurer Sumana and other Trust officials attended the meeting.

After the meeting, Shiva Rajkumar visited Woodlands Theatre on B.N Road and watched his latest movie ‘Bhajarangi 2’ with fans. He offered floral tribute to his brother’s portrait near theatre.

Speaking to the media, he said that the people of Karnataka have been constantly supporting them along with the Indian Film industry. We have to live with the pain and think about what has to be done in the future, he added. “There is a lot of thinking on how to continue the social works done by Puneeth Rajkumar. Shaktidhama, which was set up by my parents must be looked after and maintained. We are getting moral support from many people. Nothing should make any change and difference in case of Shaktidhama. After my mother passed away, Geeta took up responsibility of the institution. Decisions regarding the institution will be decided by the family members,” he added.