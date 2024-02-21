Man fakes as site owner, sells property with forged papers

February 21, 2024

Police on lookout for absconding accused

Mysore/Mysuru: Udayagiri Police are on a lookout for a man who had sold a site of a person after fabricating documents besides getting the site registered in the buyer’s name. The accused has gone absconding and the Police now seek public help in tracing the accused.

The genuine owner of the site is Mahadeva, retired employee of Government ITI and a resident of K.R. Mohalla.

However, the accused (whose real identity is not known), impersonating as Mahadeva, had registered the site in the name of Parveen Taj, the buyer.

In 1987, CITB (now MUDA) had allotted a site under Ashamandira Scheme, near Shivanna Circle, Devanur Layout in Rajivnagar 1st Stage (Survey No. 2453). Mahadeva, the original owner, who had obtained the Provisional Title Deed, had not constructed a house due to financial issues, leaving the site vacant.

In the meantime, Mahadeva had lost the original documents of the site while changing the house and he had lodged a complaint in this regard at KR Police Station on Oct. 13, 2020. After a few days, MUDA officials, who came to his (Mahadeva) house, told him that they had received an application seeking change in Khata and they had come to confirm it. Shocked on hearing it, Mahadeva told the MUDA officials that he had neither sold his site nor had applied for Khata change.

Later, Mahadeva obtained a copy of his site documents through RTI and on going through the documents, he came to know that the accused, claiming to the original owner of the site, had sold the same to one Parveen Taj and had got the site registered in the buyer’s name at the Mysuru East Sub-Registrar’s Office on July 16, 2020, following which the buyer had applied for the Khata change based on registration document.

It is learnt that prior to getting the site registered in the name of the buyer, the accused, after creating fake Aadhaar card and other important documents in the name of Mahadeva, had submitted an application at MCC and had got the Khata in his name.

On Feb. 12, 2021, site owner Mahadeva lodged a complaint at Udayagiri Police Station. Now, the Cops have launched a man hunt to nab the accused. Members of the public, having any information about the accused, may call Udayagiri Police Station on Ph: 0821-2418309 or Mob: 94808-02234 or 94806-75100.