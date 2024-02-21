Mystery shrouds teen’s death at ginger shed

February 21, 2024

Gruesome incident at Dasanapura village in Hunsur; Relatives stage flash stir in front of Police Station

Hunsur: A teenage student was found dead allegedly under mysterious circumstances at a shed near his farm in Dasanapura village near Ratnapuri Colony, Hunsur taluk in the district on Monday.

Mutturaj (17), son of Ravikumar, was found hanging at the ginger shed next to his farm in Dasanapura, triggering suspicions about the nature of his death. Ravikumar, who saw his son’s body, has alleged that his son was beaten to death.

It is alleged that, Mutturaj was found speaking with his classmate girl belonging to a different faith near a canal in the village, during the jathra of Anjaneyaswamy-Jamal Bibi Urus on Sunday night at Ratnapuri. Some of the youths had video recorded their meeting and had sent the video to the girl’s elder brother.

Mutturaj, who had returned home after writing his 1st PUC exams on Monday afternoon, got a phone call from the girl’s brother. He allegedly went near the canal in the village, only to face the wrath of girl’s brother and his friends, who assaulted him, before snatching his phone.

Mutturaj’s relative Avinash informed Ravikumar about the incident. Ravikumar came looking for his son to Ratnapuri, when Avinash showed him the youths who had assaulted his son. The assailant youths fled from the spot after throwing Mutturaj’s cell phone.

When Ravikumar started searching for his son, found the body of the latter in the ginger shed next to his agricultural field.

Following a complaint by Ravikumar to Hunsur Rural Police Station, Police, who visited the spot, shifted the body to General Hospital at around 11 pm.

On Tuesday, the body was shifted to the mortuary of K.R. Hospital in Mysuru where the post-mortem was conducted before handing over the body to relatives.

The relatives and villagers staged a protest by keeping the body of Mutturaj in front of Hunsur Rural Police Station demanding the arrest of the accused, who beat him to death for no reasons and hung his body.

Dy.SP Gopalakrishna, along with Inspector Devendra, made a bid to convince irate relatives on protest to withdraw the stir, assuring to initiate action as per law. However, the protesters appeared defiant and continued with the agitation till the arrest of those involved in the case. Later, the Police promised to arrest the accused within 24 hours, prompting the protesters to withdraw the protest.