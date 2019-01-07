Man recharges mobile phone for Rs. 14 lakh, loses money

Mysuru: At a time of cheap mobile tariffs where a person can speak and browse internet for as low as Rs. 200 per month, who will recharge their mobile phone with currency worth Rs. 10 lakh? Even if the phone is owned by a mobile phone shop owner who has to recharge customers’ phones for the amount they pay, Rs. 10 lakh recharge is a way too high and people will think twice before recharging for a high amount.

But here is an incident where a mobile shop owner in Madikeri, who recharged his mobile phone for Rs. 10 lakh believing that he will get a currency of Rs. 10.70 lakh, fell into a trap laid by conmen. Now, he has lost all the money and has lodged a Police complaint.

According to the complaint filed by the victim Mohammed Ayub, who owns a mobile repair, sale and service shop in Madikeri, a couple of days back, one person had come to his shop and introduced himself as Vedanth from Mysuru.

Vedanth apparently told Ayub that he (Vedanth), his friend Ramesh and a couple of other friends had opened ‘Mac Recharge’ company at Saraswathipuram 6th Main.

Vedanth told Ayub that as part of the company offer, a person will get recharge currency of Rs. 10.70 lakh if the mobile phone is recharged for Rs. 10 lakh.

Believing Vedanth, Ayub transferred Rs. 13,97,702 to the bank account through RTGS as directed by Vedanth. Convincing Ayub to part with the money to receive the gift, Vedanth had assured Ayub that as soon as he transfers the money, the amount will be credited as recharge amount along with the bonus recharge cash of Rs. 10.70 lakh. However, Ayub received no such message and realised that he has been conned.

Later, Ayub rushed to Mysuru and filed a complaint with Saraswathipuram Police against Vedanth.

He has given the Police all the documents including the RTGS details.

