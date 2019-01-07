City Police launches Operation Number Plate
Cases registered against 316 motorists, Rs. 46,400 penalty collected   

Mysuru: The Mysuru City Police, which has launched ‘Operation Number Plate’ to crackdown on motorists riding their vehicles without registration number plates and indulging in crime, have booked 316 cases and collected Rs. 46,400 penalty from offenders on Jan. 5.       

Following complaints from the public, the Police had launched the operation at various traffic junctions in city under the guidance of  Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Dr. Vikram. V. Amathe during which 316 cases were booked besides seizing 22 vehicles.

City Police Commissioner Dr. A. Subramanyeswara Rao, has warned vehicle owners and drivers to install registration number plate for their vehicles besides stating that the operation would be intensified in the coming days, according to a press release  from the Public Relations Officer, City Police Commissioner’s Office, Mysuru.

January 7, 2019

