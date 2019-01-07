Appointment to Boards and Corporations: CM overrules Congress’ key nominees

Bengaluru: Amid disagreement between the ruling coalition partners — Janata Dal (Secular) and Congress — Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Sunday signed orders for the appointment of Congress Legislators to various statutory Boards and Corporations. However, the CM left out five key recommendations made by the Congress.

The Congress had submitted a list of 19 Party Legislators on Dec. 22 to be nominated for Boards and Corporations. But, the CM has cleared 14 names, who will hold Cabinet rank posts. He also cleared the names of eight Legislators (from a list of nine submitted by the Congress) to be appointed as Parliamentary Secretaries, holding the rank of Minister of State.

The name of M.A. Gopalaswamy is missing from the list of Parliamentary Secretaries approved by the Chief Minister.

The list released by the CMO on Sunday, however, has no mention of appointments of K. Sudhakar as Chairman of Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB), Sharanabasappa Darshanapur as Deputy Chairman of State Planning Board, V. Muniyappa as the Chief Minister’s Political Secretary and Ajay Singh as State’s Special Representative in Delhi.

The other nominations that were put on hold included that of T. Venkataramanaiah (Karnataka Road Development Corporation), S.N. Subba Reddy (Karnataka Silk Industries Corporation), N.A. Haris (Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation) and S.T. Somashekar (Bangalore Development Authority).

New Heads of Boards /Corporation: R. Narendra – Karnataka Food and Civil Supplies Corporation (KFCSC), B.K. Sangameshwar – Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Corporation (KRIDC), B. Narayan Rao – Karnataka Forest Development Corporation (KFDC), Umesh K. Jadhava – Karnataka State Warehousing Corporation (KSWC), T. Raghumurthy – Hutti Gold Mines Ltd., Yashwanthrayagoud V. Patil – Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Drainage Board (KUWS&DB), B.A. Basavaraj – Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Ltd., B.Shivanna – Karnataka State Electronics Development Corporation (KEONICS), S.N. Narayanaswamy – Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Development Corporation, Muniratna – Karnataka Skill Development Corporation (KSDC), Shivaram M. Hebbar – North West Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC), B.S. Suresh – Karnataka State Small Industries Development Corporation (KSSIDC), Lakshmi Hebbalkar – Karnataka State Minerals Corporation, T.D. Raje Gowda – Malnad Development Authority.

The Parliamentary Secretaries approved by CM Kumaraswamy are: K. Abdul Jabbar, Ivan D’Souza, K. Govindraj (all MLCs), Anjali Nimbalkar, Mahantesh S. Koujalagi, Roopakala M. Shashidhar, K. Raghavendra Hitnal and Durgappa S. Hulageri (all MLAs).

With Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy only partly clearing the list, the move is likely to heighten the discord between the coalition partners.

