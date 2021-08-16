Man surrenders to Police with severed arm of his brother-in-law

August 16, 2021

He along with his father and brother had allegedly killed his sister’s husband for suspecting her character

Mysore/Mysuru: It was a bizarre day for the Cops at Udayagiri Police Station yesterday, when a man walked in and surrendered before them, claiming that he had killed his brother-in-law and had brought the victim’s arm in the bag, which he had chopped off. The shocked Police, on examining the bag, found the arm and took the accused into custody.

The accused has been identified as Khadeer Pasha, while the victim is his brother-in-law Mohammed Saran Sunaina (27), a resident of Rajivnagar.

Preliminary enquiry has revealed that Khadeer’s father Almad Pasha and brother Ajmal Pasha had joined hands with Khadeer to commit the crime.

Deceased Mohammed Saran, an employee of a private firm in Bengaluru, had married Khadeer’s sister about five months ago.

Saran wanted to settle down in Bengaluru with his wife but she reportedly refused to move to Bengaluru and was staying in Mysuru. In the meantime, Saran is said to have suspected his wife’s character which used to lead to frequent fights between them.

But his father-in-law and brothers-in-law objected and told Saran that it was not right on his part to suspect his wife’s character which led to a wordy duel between them.

On Sunday morning, when Saran was at his house in Rajivnagar here, Almad, Khadeer and Ajmal visited him and told him (Saran) that they wanted to speak to him and brought him to their another house at Ghousianagar, where they allegedly assaulted him brutally with sharp weapons. Khadeer is said to have reportedly chopped the hand and leg of Saran, who died on the spot due to

profuse bleeding.

Udayagiri Police, after recording Khadeer’s statements, went to the house, found the body of Saran and shifted it to MMC&RI mortuary besides conducting mahazar and registering a case.

After post-mortem, the body was handed over to Saran’s family members.

Meanwhile, Udayagiri Police, who have arrested Khadeer, are on the look out for Almad and Ajmal, who are absconding.