Mandya DC bans explosives for stone quarrying 20 kms around KRS Dam

Mandya: Mandya Deputy Commissioner (DC) N. Manjushree has banned the use of explosives in mining and stone quarrying activities in 20 kilometers radius around the Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Dam.

The ban has been imposed in view of Karnataka State Natural Disasters Monitoring Committee (KSNDMC) recommending the Mandya District Administration to check damages and fractures in the Dam structures in the wake of high-intensity blasts in the mining areas around the Dam.

In a letter dated Sept. 27 addressed to Principal Secretary, Water Resources Department, Manjushree has said that high-intensity blasts in the mining areas are resulting in houses and buildings in the vicinity developing cracks apart from causing air pollution.

“The report submitted by KSNDMC indicates imminent threat to the KRS Dam due to high-intensity quarry blasts and the resultant ground vibrations. Following the examination of the report and after ascertaining facts, blasting activities around 20 kilometres of the Dam has been banned in the interest of public safety,” the letter stated.

It may be recalled here that the KSNMDC Director G.S. Srinivasa Reddy had submitted a report on Sept. 25 where he had recommended the Mandya District Administration to take precautionary measures to control quarrying and mining activities within 15 to 20 kilometres of the KRS Dam and ensure the safety of the Dam that is the lifeline of the region, Bengaluru and Tamil Nadu.

“Quarrying activity using controlled explosives will not create much damage and air pollution in the region. But uncontrolled explosives create lots of ground vibration, air pollution and further may also induce cracks in houses made of local stone and other material,” the KSNMDC Director observed. Star of Mysore had published a detailed report yesterday under the title “Disaster Monitoring Centre calls for curb on stone quarrying around KRS Dam”. There is rampant stone quarrying at Chinakurali, Baby Betta Kavalu, Amrutha Mahal Kaval, Anaganahalli, Kannambadi, Honaganahalli, Bastipura, Beechanakuppe, Avverahalli and Bannangadi.