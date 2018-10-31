Mandya LS by-election: Doorstep pickup and drop facility for physically challenged voters

Mandya: For the first time in the country, arrangements have been made to pick up physically challenged people from their doorsteps and drop them back from every Gram Panchayat of the district to cast their votes in the Lok Sabha byelection to be held on Nov. 3.

A special mobile app ‘Chunavana’ has been launched for the physically challenged to register their names for availing the transport facility. Registrations can be done till 11.59 pm tomorrow.

The break-up of number of physically challenged people in various taluks of the district is: Srirangapatna – 1,609, Pandavapura – 307, Nagamangala – 343, K.R. Pet – 1,976, Mandya – 851, Maddur – 491, Malavalli – 572 and K.R. Nagar – 2,318.

About 1,300 wheel chairs have been provided for the physically challenged to cast their votes at the special polling booths, according to a press release from Mandya DC.

