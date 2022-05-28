Mandya MP Sumalatha visits AIISH
May 28, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambarish on Friday visited AIISH (All India Institute of Speech and Hearing) in the city and received inputs on the treatment of children suffering from Speech and Hearing disorders.

Upon her arrival at the AIISH Campus, Sumalatha went to the special school for children and learnt about its activities. She later went around the entire campus and inspected the treatment facilities, the specialised equipment, different types of treatment and therapies and other functions. The Institute faculty gave a power-point presentation on various activities of AIISH at the Board Meeting Hall. The MP lauded the facilities available for treatment of children and adults for speech disorders at the Institute.

Later, Sumalatha said that the establishment of a branch of AIISH at Mandya will help children and others suffering from speech and hearing disorders. Highlighting the public benefits of setting up of a branch at Mandya, the MP wanted the authorities to take measures in this regard.

AIISH faculty Dr. P. Manjula, Dr. Ajish K. Abraham, Dr. Sandeep, Dr. Sangeetha and others were present during the MP’s visit.

