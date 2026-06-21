‘Mane Manegu Yoga’ promotes community bonding at J.P. Nagar 

June 21, 2026

Mysuru: Residents of 15th Cross, 24th Main Road at J.P. Nagar Second Stage observed International Yoga Day by organising a community Yoga programme Mane Manegu Yoga (Yoga to Every Home). Women, youth, children and residents participated in Yoga and relaxation exercises conducted on the street, turning the neighbourhood into a shared space for health and wellness.

Organisers said the locality regularly comes together to celebrate national and social events, fostering unity and cooperation among residents. They noted that the participation of children and women reflected the initiative’s inclusive nature.

Residents appreciated the programme and expressed their commitment to organising similar community activities in future. Community leaders said such events strengthen neighbourhood ties and encourage collective responsibility.

The programme concluded with a call to promote health, harmony and social well-being through Yoga.