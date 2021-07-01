Mary Kom heads to Italy for training to avoid travel restrictions due to COVID

July 1, 2021

Six-time world champion Mary Kom has decided to join the rest of India’s Olympic-bound boxing team in Italy for training to avoid the added restrictions on those travelling to Tokyo from India amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mary Kom will take off for Assisi in a day or two to join the eight other Olympic-bound boxers, who are set to leave for Tokyo from there itself.

The London Olympics bronze-medallist was training at Pune’s Army Sports Institute so far for the Games starting July 23. “I have changed my plans. I have returned to Delhi and will leave for Italy may be tomorrow or day after. There are stricter quarantine restrictions on those who are travelling from India. I want to avoid them,” the 38-year-old Mary Kom told.

She would be accompanied by her personal coach Chhote Lal Yadav and a physio.

The Indian athletes and officials have been asked by the Japanese Government to undergo daily COVID-19 tests for a week prior to their departure to Tokyo and not interact with anyone from another country for three days upon arrival.

The stricter rules which have been framed for 10 other countries apart from India will, however, not apply on those who will be landing in Tokyo from training bases like Italy.

An unprecedented 9 Indian boxers, 5 men and 4 women, have qualified for Tokyo Olympics.