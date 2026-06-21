Mass Yoga session held at Manasagangothri 

June 21, 2026

Mysuru: The University of Mysore, in association with GSS, also organised International Day of Yoga (IDY) celebrations at the Sports Pavilion in the Manasagangothri campus this morning.

The programme was inaugurated by noted orator Prof. Krishnegowda and GSS Founder Srihari Dwarkanath. University of Mysore Vice-Chancellor Prof. N.K. Lokanath, Registrar M.K. Savitha and Registrar (Evaluation) Prof. N. Nagaraja were present.

Hundreds of students, faculty members and members of the public participated in the event. The Yoga session, conducted under the guidance of certified trainers, was held from 7 am to 8 am. Participants were also provided e-certificates.

Addressing the gathering, Prof. Krishnegowda described Yoga as India’s soft power that has influenced people across the world. He said that while nations often focus on development, India must strive for enlightenment and wisdom.

“A country must be wise enough to know how to respond at the right time. Without that, we remain immature,” he said, urging people to overcome negative tendencies within themselves.

Srihari highlighted Mysuru’s long-standing association with Yoga. Recalling the Guinness World Record event held at the Mysore Palace grounds in 2017, when over 55,000 people participated in a mass Yoga session, he said that the movement had grown significantly over the years. “Today, there are lakhs of Yoga practitioners and trained instructors are serving in schools, colleges and even overseas. Yoga knows no barriers of age, wealth or gender. It is a force that unites the world,” he said.