Master Plan to develop Kukkarahalli Lake using CSR funds: DC

May 28, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. K.V. Rajendra has said: “It is intended to tap Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds of University of Mysore (UoM), to prepare a Master Plan for the development of the lake and another plan for management and improvement of Micro Plants.”

Dr. Rajendra visited Kukkarahalli Lake in the heart of the city yesterday morning and sought opinions from general public to take up development works at the water body.

The DC was of the opinion that “It is essential to develop Kukkarahalli Lake including the jogging track, besides disposing of waste and garbage. De-silting works will be taken up at those areas from where stinking smell is emanating, followed by cleaning of the lake and repair of boats.”

The DC also informed that, priority will be given for cleanliness and painting of railings on the either side of walking track. Likewise, all the measures will be taken in the interest of walkers and strollers.

Environmentalist U.N. Ravikumar said: “The lake is a mix of biodiversity with natural environs, calling for taking up development works without disturbing the environment and public.”

One among the public also opined that “the area of Kukkarahalli Lake is vast, turning into a best jogging spot for the people. But more reforms are needed in maintenance of the lake. The visitors should be allowed into the lake with entry fee from 9 am to 5 pm, without clashing with the timings of morning walkers or evening strollers at the lake.”

Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner G. Lakshmikantha Reddy, UoM Vice-Chancellor Prof. N.K. Lokanath and Registrar V.R. Shylaja were present during the inspection visit of the DC.