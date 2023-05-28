Will take country towards new path: Modi

May 28, 2023

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said, “the new Parliament building will serve as an inspiration and awakening, to take the country that holds the pride of being a biggest democracy in the world, towards the new direction.” The PM addressed a gathering of Parliamentarians at the newly inaugurated Parliament building, here this afternoon.

Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh read out a message from President Droupadi Murmu and Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, former Prime Minister and Rajya Sabha member H.D. Deve Gowda from Karnataka, former President of India Ram Nath Kovind, BJP National President J.P. Nadda, Union Ministers including Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha, Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna from Karnataka, were prominent among those present.

Right time

PM Modi said: “This is the time and right time, that comes for every country to set the foot in the new direction. Mahatma Gandhi with his call for Swaraj, brought all the Indians together and fought for independence, as a result of which we got freedom in the year 1947.”

In another 25 years, India will celebrate its centenary year of freedom and 25 years of Amrit Kaal. We have to resolve with new commitment, by expanding our wisdom to support the confidence of other countries. India is a country that fights many challenges and will continue to inspire other countries of the world. In the coming days, the country’s success will be an inspiration for other countries in fighting poverty. With this, the responsibility of India grows further, added PM Modi.

“Being a biggest democracy of the world, we will give a new direction and light for others. While we have this pompous building, we shall make it glow further with our valuable thinkings. Every law made here will be the foundation for glorious future of the country. Be it the welfare of poor, chalking out new opportunities for youth and women, the discussions and deliberations shall be the posit for new future of India, by upholding the spirit of truth,” said Modi in his call to the law-makers.

“This is not just a complex, it represents the aspirations of 140 crore Indians. It shows the world our determination. It is the temple of democracy,” the Prime Minister emphasised.

Significance of ‘Sengol’

Referring to ‘Sengol’ installed in Parliament earlier today, Modi mentioned that in the erstwhile Chola dynasty, the ‘Sengol’ symbolised justice, righteousness, and good governance.

“It is our good fortune that we have been able to restore the pride of the holy ‘Sengol’. Whenever proceedings start in this House, the ‘Sengol’ will inspire us,” PM Modi said.

He said that when India moves forward, the world moves forward and hence, the new Parliament will also lead to the development of the world through the development of India. “Along with India, the new Parliament building will also contribute to the world’s progress,” he emphasised.

Special stamp, Rs. 75 coin released

Modi also released a special postage stamp and Rs. 75 coin by the Union Ministry of Finance in commemoration of new Parliament building.

According to a gazette notification by the Department of Economic Affairs under the Union Ministry of Finance, the weight of the coin is 34.65 to 35.35 grams. One side of the coin bears the image of the Lion Capital of the Ashoka Pillar in the centre, flanked by the word “Bharat” in Devanagari script and “INDIA” in English. The rupee symbol and denominational value “75” in international numerals is also inscribed below the Lion Capital. The other side of the coin bears the image of the Parliament Complex and the year “2023” in international numerals below the image.