Mayor goes on city rounds on a scooter
News

Mayor goes on city rounds on a scooter

September 9, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Mayor Shivakumar earned some claps and curious looks during his city rounds on a two-wheeler this morning. He rode around the city on a scooter driven by his relative L. Nagesh to inspect the pothole-ridden roads right in the heart of the city.

He hopped on the two-wheeler (Activa) and rode areas that are frequented by tourists and people and this was his first city round after taking charge. The scooter covered places including the Mysore Palace, K.R. Circle, Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Circle and Patashala Circle. Corporator Pramila Bharat was present at the starting point.

The curious public stared at the Mayor riding pillion and many recognised and waved at him. “Now I have my official car but before that, I was going around the city on a two-wheeler and I like travelling on that. I used to frequent Sunnadakeri — the place I was born and brought up and elected — and meet several of my supporters and old-timers,” Shivakumar told Star of Mysore.

“I wanted to see how the two-wheeler riders feel while riding on a bad stretch around the Palace and surrounding areas. Today, I had a first-hand experience of their issues. I’ll make sure all the roads are restored and made commutable,” he added.

Chamaraja MLA L. Nagendra has brought in over Rs. 300 crore grants from the Government for road repairs and other development works in his Constituency. Likewise, funds will be allocated to Krishnaraja, Narasimharaja and Chamundeshwari Constituencies too and works will begin soon after the rain stops and before Dasara. The work orders have been issued and there is a delay due to rains,” the Mayor said.

Directions have been issued to MCC Zonal officers to identify the roads that are in bad shape and ridden with potholes. There are many roads where drainage water leaks and flowing along the pedestrian walkways. Officers have been asked to listen to public grievances also, he added.

It may be recalled the then MCC Commissioner David Syiem (1977-1979) had made headlines when he sat on the pillion of a tax-payer’s scooter who had complained about bad roads and rode around the city for inspection.

