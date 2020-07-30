Overhead Tank at Bogadi waits for water since four years !

July 30, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Several Government welfare programmes where crores of rupees are spent and where there will be much fanfare during inaugurations actually do not reach people. Constructions made to implement these programmes are not used most of the times and they stand as a testimony to the carelessness of the official machinery and apathy of elected representatives.

A case in point here is a huge overhead water tank in Bogadi Second Stage Ward Number 44 of the Mysuru City Corporation. The 10-lakh litre storage tank has not been used since years and now weeds have covered the premises and a home to rats, rodents and snakes. With no water inside, the tank is facing a danger of cracking in hot sun.

When the foundation stone was laid, over 2,500 residents of the area (Bogadi North) heaved a sigh of relief that once the tank is built, their perennial water shortage would be addressed. Even the elected representatives and the officials had assured the residents that they would get regular water supply enough to maintain their needs.

The residents too were relieved that their dependence on MCC’s water tanks and borewells would come to an end. Every other day they had to stand in a queue near the tankers to get their share of potable water. Finally the overhead water tank was built at a cost of Rs. 94 lakh. It was painted and the usual MCC name-board came on top of it and was made ready to use in 2016.

Four years have passed, there is no sign of water filling into the tank. “When there is no water supply to the tank, what is the point in constructing such a huge water tank? Is it to pocket commission out of the tender called for construction,” questioned a resident.

The 10-lakh litre tank would be sufficient to meet the needs of all the 2,500 residents at present and also enough to meet the demands in the near future in case the areas extend beyond the existing area boundaries. “Frankly we do not understand the logic behind constructing the water tank without water. It is like money spent on water tank going down the drain,” the resident added.

When Star of Mysore questioned Corporator Savitha Suresh, she had a different story to tell. She says that the tank was built by her predecessor and she was trying to connect the tank with a pipeline. “The tank has been constructed without laying a pipeline. We need Rs. 3.59 crore to draw water to this tank from Vijayanagar Central Water Storage Reservoir. Tenders have been called and work order has been allocated. Construction will begin soon,” was her reply.

Everywhere, water tank and pipeline work generally goes hand-in-hand. But why was the tank constructed years before the pipeline was laid, no one has an answer. The only hope the residents have is that the pipeline be laid promptly bringing water to their homes.