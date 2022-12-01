Mayor led MCC team in Varanasi
Mayor led MCC team in Varanasi

December 1, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru:  A 35-member team from Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) led by Mayor Shivakumar and comprising Deputy Mayor Dr. G. Roopa, Corporators and 4 MCC officers including Health Officer Dr. D.G. Nagaraj, Roopashri and Nandeesh, left Bengaluru for Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh on a study tour yesterday.

The team left Bengaluru last evening and reached Varanasi in the night.  This morning, the MCC team held a meeting with Varanasi Corporation officials on a variety of civic issues including waste collection and disposal, health and hygiene, prevention of pollution etc.

During the meeting, the MCC team received inputs  on implementation of Swachh Bharat Mission, heritage conservation, revenue generation, construction debris handling, legacy waste plants operation, development works, drinking water supplies, use of technologies etc., from officials of Varanasi City Corporation. Varanasi is also a declared heritage city.

The team is expected to leave for Mumbai tomorrow, where it will meet officials of BMC (Bruhanmumbai Municipal Corporation). They will return to the city from Mumbai on Sunday evening after the four-day study tour.

