Mayoral Poll row: MLA Tanveer Sait gets notice

March 3, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: The Disciplinary Committee of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) has served a notice on Narasimharaja (NR) MLA Tanveer Sait over the controversy shrouding the Mysuru Mayoral elections last week.

Following instructions from the Party High Command, Disciplinary Committee President K. Rahman Khan has served a notice to Sait seeking detailed explanation on what transpired on the day of election to Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Mysuru last week. As the JD(S), an ally of Congress since last two Mayoral polls, bagged the Mayor’s post, Leader of the Opposition in the State Legislative Assembly and CLP leader, Siddharamaiah has been unhappy.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Sait said that he was a disciplined soldier of the party, and will reply to the notice in the next 2-3 days. All details and evidences connected with the Mayor elections will be furnished to the Party High Command. “Both Siddharamaiah and KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar (DKS) had instructed me to form an alliance with the JD(S) to get the post of Mayor. However, the party failed to secure the Mayor’s post and settled for the Deputy Mayor post. I still defend the alliance to keep the BJP out of power. I haven’t made any mistake and had formed the alliance on the party’s instructions. I admit the mistake of some party workers to raise slogans against Siddharamaiah in Mysuru.”

Asked if he had become a victim of differences between Siddharamaiah and DKS, Sait refused to comment, but said, “the people of State are watching it.”

On meeting Siddharamaiah to call clarify doubts, Sait said none can dictate him to meet or not to meet any leader. “I will meet any leader at a right time. It is Siddharamaiah who gave instructions to honour the Congress-JD(S) alliance in Mysuru City Corporation (MCC).

Since the day of Mysuru Mayoral polls, Siddharamaiah had been fuming with anger for conceding the Mayor’s post to the JD(S), which according to him is a ‘non-existence’ party. This had angered the former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy, who initially hinted at his party supporting the BJP but later backtracked after intervention by his party Supremo and former PM, H.D. Deve Gowda. Giving Mayor’s post to the JD(S), has not gone well for Siddharamaiah who has been seething with anger against Sait and Shivakumar.

Meanwhile, Party High Command has deputed Telangana Congress MP Madhu Goud Yaskhi, as an Observer to collect details from State leaders on Mysuru Mayoral polls fiasco.

Sait-Shivakumar meeting

On Tuesday, Sait had a detailed discussion with Shivakumar and explained him under what circumstances the Mayor post was given to the JD(S). The MLA also submitted a report to him giving the minute to minute development that happened on the day of mayoral elections last week.