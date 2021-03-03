Release additional funds to complete pending works: Pratap Simha

March 3, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha has requested Social Welfare Minister B. Sriramulu to release an additional grant of Rs 6.37 crore for the completion of ongoing construction of community centres in taluks and hoblis.

In a press release, the MP said that while pending works in Periyapatna taluk require Rs. 3.60 crore; works in Mysuru and Hunsur taluks require Rs. 2.77 crore additional funds for early completion. Simha wants the Minister to allot additional grants to Mysuru district as many works were in various stages of completion.