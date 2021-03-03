Release additional funds to complete pending works: Pratap Simha
News

Release additional funds to complete pending works: Pratap Simha

March 3, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha has requested Social Welfare Minister B. Sriramulu to release an additional grant of Rs 6.37 crore for the completion of ongoing construction of community centres in taluks and hoblis.

In a press release, the MP said that while pending works in Periyapatna taluk require Rs. 3.60 crore; works in Mysuru and Hunsur taluks require Rs. 2.77 crore additional funds for early completion. Simha wants the Minister to allot additional grants to Mysuru district as many works were in various stages of completion.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching