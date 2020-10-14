MCC asks revenue site owners to pay taxes

October 14, 2020

Calling PGs to register before Oct.31

Mysore/Mysuru: In yet another initiative for mopping up resources, the cash-strapped Mysuru City Corporation (MCC)has asked the residents of Revenue Layouts in the city to pay property taxes to the civic body.

In a Public Notice dated Oct.13, 2020, the MCC Commissioner, bringing to the notice of Revenue Layout residents, said that landed revenue property owners (sites and buildings) will be issued PID (Property Identification)number if they pay taxes at their respective MCC Zonal Offices. The MCC staff will generate the required SAS (Self Assessment Scheme) forms for enabling them to pay their property tax.

The tax paid receipt will hugely help the revenue site and building owners for regularisation when the Government decides to implement Akrama-Sakrama scheme. As such, the revenue site and building owners are asked to remit tax at their respective MCC Zonal Offices by Oct.31,2020 and collect the tax paid receipt for the same, the notice said.

Referring to Paying Guest (PG) accommodations in the city, the Commissioner said that the MCC is not getting targeted revenue from PG services, as the PG owners have been defaulting on payment of taxes to the MCC. This apart, it has been found that many PGs are running unauthorisedly and evading tax. As such, all PGs are compulsorily required to register at the Office of the MCC Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) latest by Oct.31,2020, failing which legal action will be initiated against defaulting PG owners under the KMC Act, the notice further said.

Meanwhile, MCC Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Kumar Nayak told Star of Mysore this morning that there are about 25,000 revenue properties (sites and buildings) in MCC limits. Highlighting the importance of paying property tax, he said that payment of tax through SAS with PID number, will become an authorised document for the owners in support of their claims, if the Government decides to launch Akrama-Sakrama in the future.

As such, the revenue property owners must come forward for voluntary payment of tax at their respective Zonal Office before the deadline and thus support the MCC’s efforts in augmenting revenue earnings.

Referring to PG accommodations, Kumar Nayak said that the MCC does not have an official record on their number in the city as most of them have not bothered to register with the civic body.

Pointing out that PG owners and operators have also been asked to remit taxes, he said that it is mandatory for them to register with the MCC.

“The PGs must register with the MCC before Oct.31. Also a separate trade licence is required for running a PG as it is considered as a commercial activity and as such the owners must voluntarily approach the MCC for obtaining the trade licence and pay taxes”, he said.