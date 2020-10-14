Chamundi Hill temple closed for 14 days
October 14, 2020
  • From tonight till Oct.18 midnight
  • From 5 am on Oct.23 till Nov. 1 midnight

Mysore/Mysuru: In the wake of rapid spread of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri has ordered closure of Sri Chamundeshwari temple atop Chamundi Hill from today midnight (Oct.14) till Oct.18 midnight. The entry of public to the Hill, either by road or through steps, has been banned during this period.

However, due to Dasara inauguration atop the hill on Oct.17, the vehicles of  invitees and dignitaries, officers on protocol and other staff involved in Dasara will be allowed entry from Oct.15 to 17.

Accordingly, dignitaries from State and Central Governments, Officers on Government duty, vehicles and staff on emergency duty and Hill residents only will be allowed entry on banned days.  Also, the preparation and distribution of prasada at Hill temple has been suspended till further orders.

In another spell of closure during Vijayadashami, the DC has ordered shut down of the Hill temple from Oct.23 till Nov.1.  Accordingly, the temple will be closed for devotees from 5 am on Oct.23 till midnight of Nov.1.  Private vehicles and devotees will not be allowed entry to the Hill during this period.

Mahisha Dasara: With the DC ordering a ban on entry of devotees to the Hill temple from today midnight till Oct.18, the Mahisha Dasara Aacharana Samithi, which had planned to celebrate Mahisha Dasara atop Chamundi Hill tomorrow (Oct.15), will meet this evening to discuss alternative plans for celebrating Mahisha  Dasara, former Mayor Purushotham told SOM.

All tourists places too shut till Nov.1

All tourist places like Mysuru Zoo, Mysore Palace and Srikanteshwara Temple in Nanjangud too will remain closed for tourists till Nov. 1 due to COVID-19 pandemic. This decision was taken at a meeting chaired by DC Rohini Sindhuri in Mysuru today.

