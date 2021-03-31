MCC clears footpath encroachments

March 31, 2021

Hundreds of petty shops cleared on Azeez Sait Double Road using two excavators, two bulldozers and tipper vehicles

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) officials have cleared hundreds of petty shops that had encroached upon the footpath along the stretch of Azeez Sait Main Road yesterday.

Hundreds of petty shops had come up on both side of the road from Shanthinagar 1st Cross all along the stretch, which was forcing pedestrians to walk on the busy road. As the MCC had received numerous complaints in this regard, the MCC officials, following instructions from MCC Commissioner Shilpa Nag, conducted the footpath encroachment clearance drive yesterday.

Led by Deputy Mayor Anwar Baig and supervised by MCC Zone-8 Assistant Commissioner Shivakumar, the MCC staff using two excavators, two bulldozers and tipper vehicles, conducted the footpath clearance drive from 9 am to 4 pm during which hundreds of petty shops on footpaths were removed.

While a few petty shop owners cleared the shops voluntarily, a few sought time and cleared the shops after sometime and a few others indulged in arguments and disrupted the footpath clearance drive. Deputy Mayor Anwar Baig, who intervened, told them that it had become inevitable to clear the petty shops as they had encroached footpaths and warned them against disrupting the drive.

A team of 50 Policemen led by Udayagiri Inspector provided security during the footpath clearance drive. Following clearing of various petty shops, pedestrians are now able to walk on the footpaths which had earlier become very narrow due to encroachment.