MCC Council approves installation of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Statue
News

MCC Council approves installation of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Statue

October 29, 2021

MP  Pratap Simha thanks Corporators

Mysore/Mysuru: Following demand from various quarters, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has submitted a proposal to the Government for installation of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Statue in the city.

MP Pratap Simha had submitted a memorandum to the MCC appealing for the installation of the statue of Kempegowda at the junction close to Regional   Commissioner’s Office on Mysuru-Hunsur road.

The memorandum was taken up for discussion at the Council meeting held on Oct. 26, during which it was resolved to send a proposal to the Government, as the Supreme Court has barred installation of statue of personalities at public places. Following the Council meeting resolution, MCC Commissioner G. Lakshmikantha Reddy has sought directions from the Government on the installation of the statue.

Meanwhile, MP Pratap Simha has thanked all Corporators for extending their co-operation for passing a resolution on installation of Kempegowda statue at the MCC land near the Regional Commissioner Office.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching