MCC feeds 7,000 shelterless daily

April 4, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: With the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown rendering thousands of migrant labourers and tourists homeless and hungry, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) as a novel gesture, is feeding 7,300 persons who have been temporarily housed at various shelter camps and Santwana Kendras in different parts of the city for the past few days.

As labourers and workers from the unorganised sector have nowhere to go following the enforcement of lockdown, the District Administration has set up 17 shelter camps in city.

About 7,300 shelterless persons have been sheltered at the following centres — Nanjaraja Bahadur Choultry on Vinoba Road, Youth Hostel in T.K. Layout, Bamboo Bazar night shelter, CITB (MUDA)Choultry, Hoysala Karnataka Sangha, Lakshmipuram, Chamundeshwari Karumariamma Kalyana Mantap,Vanita Sadana Shaale, Ashokapuram, Community Hall opposite ISKCON Temple at Jayanagar, Indira Canteen at Sharadadevinagar, Kuvempunagar KHB Complex, Kukkarahalli Community Hall, Kuduremala Community Hall, Kumbarakoppal Mahadeshwara Community Hall, Kamadhenu Educational Institutions, Hebbal, Kuvempu Decennial Government High School, Metagalli, RMC Circle, Indira Canteen, K.R. Circle, Kailasapuram Government High School on Pulikeshi Road, Dr. Ambedkar Community Hall on Abdul Rehman Road in Udayagiri, Bhovi Community Hall, R.S. Naidu Nagar, Community Hall, Jalapuri, Kyathamaranahalli Community Hall and Community Hall at A.K. Colony in Kyathamaranahalli.

All the inmates of these centres are provided breakfast, lunch and dinner, according to MCC Additional Commissioner Shashikumar, who is also the in-charge of all these centres.

He further said that many organisations too have voluntarily engaged in the distribution of food to the shelterless at these centres. The list of donors include H.V. Rajiv, Gowrishankar, Balachandra, Nagaraj, Rajendra, Basavaraju, Sowmya, P. Mahadev, Parthiv Patel, Harish, Kiran, Virupaksha, Badreesh, Bishop Dr. K.A. William, Anveshana Seva Trust and Aspada Global Trust, he added.

